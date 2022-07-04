Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 82 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins
July 4, 2022 11:05 AM ET
Nationals Park
Patrick Corbin vs Braxton Garrett
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - RF
2. Josh Bell - 1B
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Yadiel Hernández - LF
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. Ehire Adrianza - 2B
7. Luis García - SS
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE MARLINS:
GARRETT VS THE NATIONALS:
