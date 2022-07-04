 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 82 of 162

Washington and Miami wrap up their four-game holiday weekend series with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against Marlins’ lefty Braxton Garrett. GAME TIME: 11:05 AM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins

July 4, 2022 11:05 AM ET
Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin vs Braxton Garrett

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - RF

2. Josh Bell - 1B

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Yadiel Hernández - LF

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Ehire Adrianza - 2B

7. Luis García - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE MARLINS:

GARRETT VS THE NATIONALS:

