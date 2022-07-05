 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 83 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia start a three-game set in Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 PM ET with Paolo Espino on the mound for the Nationals against Phillies’ starter Cristopher Sánchez. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies

July 5, 2022 7:05 AM ET
Paolo Espino vs Braxton Garrett

WEATHER: Cloudy, 80°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - RF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Keibert Ruiz - C

5. Maikel Franco - DH

6. Luis García - SS

7. Ehire Adrianza - 2B

8. Yadiel Hernández - LF

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

