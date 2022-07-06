 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 84 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play the second game of their three-game series in Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 PM ET, with Josiah Gray going for the Nationals against Aaron Nola. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
MLB: SEP 20 Blue Jays at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies

July 6, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park

Josiah Gray vs Aaron Nola

WEATHER: Cloudy, 87°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - DH

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Yadiel Hernández - LF

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Luis García - SS

7. Lane Thomas - RF

8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE PHILLIES:

NOLA VS THE NATIONALS:

