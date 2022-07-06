Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 84 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies
July 6, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 87°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - DH
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Yadiel Hernández - LF
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Luis García - SS
7. Lane Thomas - RF
8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE PHILLIES:
NOLA VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...