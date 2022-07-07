 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 85 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia wrap up their three-game set in Citizens Bank Park with Joan Adon back to start for the Nationals against Phillies’ lefty Bailey Falter. GAME TIME: 4:05 PM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
MLB: SEP 20 Blue Jays at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF/b>

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Luis García - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Joan Adon - RHP

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

