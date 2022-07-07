Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 85 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies
July 7, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 80°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF/b>
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Luis García - SS
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Joan Adon - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight
LINEUPS:
ADON VS THE PHILLIES:
FALTER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...