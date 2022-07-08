Washington Nationals’ lineup for 1st of 3 with the Atlanta Braves

Washington’s Nationals scored two runs early off Philadelphia Phillies’ lefty Bailey Falter, and added one run late, but they dropped the finale in Philly by a final score of 5-3, going 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position and nine runners left on base in the two-run loss. The Phils’ bullpen, which had to cover five innings, gave up just two hits, a walk, and one earned run.

“We were just a little bit off-balance,” Martinez said after the game, and his club’s second L in the three-game series.

“Once again we had our chances early to blow the game open, we couldn’t do it,” he added.

“I thought all of a sudden we started chasing a little bit when the bullpen came in, and we couldn’t get nothing going after that.”

Martinez pointed to Luis García’s opposite field double off Falter in the loss as a bright spot, among several he highlighted, when he spoke about the game, but the 22-year-old left the game in the seventh. MASN’s broadcast showed him wincing and holding his right side the at-bat before he exited, but Martinez said it was a stomach issue for the infielder.

“He’s got a little stomach issue,” Martinez said.

When a reporter noted what was shown on TV, the manager said there was no issue other than the illness. “No, he started feeling real sick.”

Since Nelson Cruz just missed two games with a stomach virus, Martinez said it was actually an area of concern.

“I’m worried that we’re going on a flight right now and he’s sick,” the manager said before the team boarded the plane to head to Atlanta.

Is García playing tonight? Let’s see...

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE OPENER WITH THE BRAVES: