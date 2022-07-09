Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 87 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves
July 9, 2022 4:10 PM ET
Truist Park
WEATHER: Rainy, 87°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Luis García - SS
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Yadiel Hernández - LF
8. Lane Thomas - CF
9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE BRAVES:
WRIGHT VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...