Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 87 of 162

Washington and Atlanta play the second game of their three-game set in Truist Park at 4:10 PM ET with Patrick Corbin going for the Nationals against Braves’ righty Kyle Wright. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Philadelphia Phillies v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves

July 9, 2022 4:10 PM ET
Truist Park

Patrick Corbin vs Kyle Wright

WEATHER: Rainy, 87°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

More From Federal Baseball

