Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 2nd of 3 with Atlanta’s Braves

With a walk the first time up last night, Juan Soto extended his on-base streak to 18-straight games, and with a home run in his second plate appearance, the 23-year-old Washington Nationals’ slugger extended a hit-streak to 11 games in a row. He also added a single in his final trip to the plate.

In the 18-game on-base streak, Soto is 17 for 53 (.321/.493/.566) with four doubles, three home runs, 18 walks, and 10 K in 71 PAs. In his 11-game hit streak, Soto is 15 for 37 (.405/.560/.676) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 walks, and eight Ks in 50 PAs.

“Juan’s starting to swing the bat,” Davey Martinez said in searching for the positives after last night’s 12-2 loss to the Braves. “He hit a home run to center field, got a base hit to left field, so that’s the Soto we know, so that’s great, so hopefully he continues to keep it going, some of his teammates can join him and we start scoring some runs.”

Soto’s homer, his 16th this season, was a 418-foot shot to center field in Truist Park.

“I just saw a pitch that he missed it right on the plate and just make good contact,” Soto told reporters, as quoted by MASN’s Bobby Blanco after last night’s game. “I was looking for it the whole night and I get it. Finally, I didn’t miss it.”

In a less important development for the Nats’ right fielder, he also was showing off a necklace which features his own Shuffling Soto logo. His manager did chuckle a bit when asked about the bling in his post game presser.

“It’s pretty cool. I wouldn’t wear it, but it’s pretty cool,” Martinez said.

Will Soto extend his streaks? Let’s see…

