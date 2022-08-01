 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 104 of 162

Washington and New York start a three-game series in Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET with Max Scherzer going for the Mets and Patrick Corbin starting for the Nationals. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets

August 1, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin vs Max Scherzer

WEATHER: Sunny, 85°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Nelson Cruz - DH

7. Luis García - SS

8. Keibert Ruiz - C

9. Maikel Franco - 3B

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin' Avenue

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE METS:

SCHERZER VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

