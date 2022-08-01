Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 104 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets
August 1, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Patrick Corbin vs Max Scherzer
WEATHER: Sunny, 85°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Nelson Cruz - DH
7. Luis García - SS
8. Keibert Ruiz - C
9. Maikel Franco - 3B
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
