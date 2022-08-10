 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs: GameThread 113 of 162

Washington and Chicago wrap up their three-game series in Wrigley Field with a 2:20 PM ET finale which has Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against Cubs’ lefty Justin Steele. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs Photo by David Banks/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Chicago Cubs

August 10, 2022 2:20 PM ET
Wrigley Field

Josiah Gray vs Justin Steele

WEATHER: Sunny, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - RF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Joey Meneses - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Victor Robles - CF

8. Idlemaro Vargas - SS

9. Tres Barrera - C

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Chicago Cubs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cubs site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE CUBS: N/A

STEELE VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...