Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: GameThread 114 of 162

Washington and San Diego start a three-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Cory Abbott on the mound for the home team, and Mike Clevinger going for the Padres. FOLLOW: MASN, 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs San Diego Padres

August 12, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Cory Abbott vs Mike Clevinger

WEATHER: Sunny, 80°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - SS

2. Luke Voit - 1B

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Yadiel Hernández - LF

5. Joey Meneses - RF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. César Hernández - 2B

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Idlemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Cory Abbott - RHP

• LINKS:

For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball

LINEUPS:

ABBOTT VS THE PADRES:

CLEVINGER VS THE NATIONALS:

