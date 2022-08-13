 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: GameThread 115 of 162

Washington and San Diego play the second game of their three-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Aníbal Sánchez on the mound for the Nationals against Padres’ starter Yu Darvish. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs San Diego Padres

August 13, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs Yu Darvish

WEATHER: Sunny, 77°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Luke Voit - 1B

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Yadiel Hernández - LF

5. Joey Meneses - RF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. César Hernández - 2B

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Idlemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE PADRES:

DARVISH VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

