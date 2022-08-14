 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: GameThread 116 of 162

Washington and San Diego wrap up their three-game set in D.C. at 12:05 PM ET on Peacock (and 106.7 the FAN in D.C.) with Paolo Espino on the mound against Padres’ lefty Blake Snell in Nationals Park.

By Patrick Reddington
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs San Diego Padres

August 14, 2022 12:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Paolo Espino vs Blake Snell

WEATHER: Sunny, 77°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Alex Call - LF

2. Joey Meneses - 1B

3. Luke Voit - DH

4. Lane Thomas - RF

5. César Hernández - 2B

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Tres Barrera - C

8. Idlemaro Vargas - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE PADRES:

SNELL VS THE NATIONALS:

