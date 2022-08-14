Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: GameThread 116 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs San Diego Padres
August 14, 2022 12:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Sunny, 77°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Alex Call - LF
2. Joey Meneses - 1B
3. Luke Voit - DH
4. Lane Thomas - RF
5. César Hernández - 2B
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Tres Barrera - C
8. Idlemaro Vargas - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Paolo Espino - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball
LINEUPS:
ESPINO VS THE PADRES:
SNELL VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...