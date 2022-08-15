Washington Nationals vs Chicago Cubs: GameThread 117 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Chicago Cubs
August 15, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 72°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Joey Meneses - RF
3. Luke Voit - 1B
4. Yadiel Hernández - LF
5. Nelson Cruz - DH
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. CJ Abrams - SS
8. Lane Thomas - CF
9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Chicago Cubs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cubs site: Bleed Cubbie Blue
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE CUBS:
STROMAN VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...