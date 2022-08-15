Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series opener with the Chicago Cubs…

Blake Snell was pretty good on Sunday in the nation’s capital, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in six scoreless in which he struck out 10 of 21 batters faced and walked no one in a 6-0 win in the series finale for the San Diego Padres in D.C.

Davey Martinez’s club went just 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position overall, with six left on base in the second loss of three in the weekend series.

“Snell was really good,” Martinez said late on Sunday afternoon. “I mean, his fastball had good life. He was throwing strikes. His slider was good, but he was pumping strikes, and we couldn’t get nothing going. But our plan was to make him throw strikes, and he did that, but his fastball location was really good, and his breaking ball was good.”

Of course, the Nationals didn’t do much against the Padres’ relievers either, with just four hits in three innings against the San Diego bullpen on Sunday.

“I mean, look, they come in, they throw strikes, they got good pitching, couldn’t get the ball in the air today,” Martinez said. “Some days you know you got to tip your hat off to their pitchers. Like I said, Snell was good. I think [Keibert] Ruiz pinch hit, had a really good at-bat, just hit it hard to the second baseman.

“So, we couldn’t get nothing offensively going. [Joey] Meneses hit the ball well a couple times, even hit a ball well to shortstop, just couldn’t get it in the air.”

As the fifth-year skipper noted as well, the club sent out a depleted version of its depleted roster in the series finale.

“Obviously, Luis [Garcìa] is not available. I wanted to give [Nelson Cruz] a day, given it’s such a quick turnaround with him, but everybody else was available, but [Snell is] tough on lefties, so we called up [Alex] Call, he was swinging the bat well, he was swinging the bat against lefties really well, so that was the lineup we had.”

García, 22, has been dealing with a groin issue, and as Martinez teased at the end of his post game press conference. it might necessitate a move if he still could not go tonight.

“If he comes back tomorrow feeling the way he does, I think we’re going to have to make a move. I can’t play short without a middle infielder.”

So today, the Nationals called up CJ Abrams, one of the five highly-regarded prospects acquired in the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade with the Padres. And he’s in the lineup for the series opener with the Chicago Cubs.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE 1ST OF 3 WITH THE CUBS: