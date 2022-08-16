 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals vs Chicago Cubs: GameThread 118 of 162

Washington and Chicago play the second game of their 3-game series in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Patrick Corbin going for the Nationals against Cubs’ lefty Justin Steele. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
National League Division Series Game One: Chicago Cubs v. Washington Nationals

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Chicago Cubs

August 16, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin vs Justin Steele

WEATHER: Cloudy, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Lane Thomas - LF

6. César Hernández - 2B

7. CJ Abrams - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Chicago Cubs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cubs site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE CUBS:

STEELE VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...