Washington Nationals vs Chicago Cubs: GameThread 119 of 162

Washington and Chicago wrap up their three-game set in Nationals Park at 1:05 PM ET with Cory Abbott starting for the Nats against Cubs’ lefty Drew Smyly. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Washington Nationals
vs Chicago Cubs

August 17, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Cory Abbott vs Drew Smyly

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 82°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - CF

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. César Hernández - 2B

7. CJ Abrams - SS

8. Alex Call - LF

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Cory Abbott - RHP

For a Chicago Cubs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cubs site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

LINEUPS:

ABBOTT VS THE CUBS: N/A

SMYLY VS THE NATIONALS:

