Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres: GameThread 120 of 162

Washington and San Diego start their four-game series in Petco Park at 9:40 PM ET with Aníbal Sánchez starting for the Nationals against Padres’ starter Yu Darvish. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Aztec Invitational Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at San Diego Padres

August 18, 2022 9:40 PM ET
Petco Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs Yu Darvish

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Yadiel Hernández - LF

4. Luke Voit - 1B

5. Nelson Cruz - DH

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. CJ Abrams - SS

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

• LINKS:

For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE PADRES:

DARVISH VS THE NATIONALS:

