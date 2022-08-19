Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres: GameThread 121 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at San Diego Padres
August 19, 2022 9:40 PM ET
Petco Park
WEATHER: Sunny, 72°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - RF
2. Alex Call - LF
3. Joey Meneses - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. César Hernández - 2B
7. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
8. CJ Abrams - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Paolo Espino - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball
LINEUPS:
ESPINO VS THE PADRES:
SNELL VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...