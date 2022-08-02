Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 105 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets
August 2, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 85°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. Luis García - SS
3. Yadiel Hernández - LF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Joey Meneses - 1B
7. Josh Palacios - RF
8. César Hernández - 2B
9. Maikel Franco - 3B
P. Cory Abbott - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin' Avenue
LINEUPS:
Tonight's Lineups:
|METS
|NATIONALS
|Brandon Nimmo - CF
|Victor Robles - CF
|Starling Marte - RF
|Luis Garcia - SS
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Yadiel Hernandez - LF
|Pete Alonso - 1B
|Nelson Cruz - DH
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Jeff McNeil - 2B
|Joey Meneses - 1B
|Tyler Naquin - LF
|Josh Palacios - RF
|Luis Guillorme - 3B
|Cesar Hernandez - 2B
|Tomas Nido - C
|Maikel Franco - 3B
|Jacob deGrom - RHP
|Cory Abbott - RHP
ABBOTT VS THE METS:
dEGROM VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
