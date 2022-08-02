 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 105 of 162

Washington and New York play the second game of their three-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Cory Abbott on the mound for the Nationals against Mets’ starter Jacob deGrom. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets

August 2, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Cory Abbott vs Jacob deGrom

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 85°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Luis García - SS

3. Yadiel Hernández - LF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Joey Meneses - 1B

7. Josh Palacios - RF

8. César Hernández - 2B

9. Maikel Franco - 3B

P. Cory Abbott - RHP

• LINKS:

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin' Avenue

LINEUPS:

Tonight's Lineups:

METS NATIONALS
Brandon Nimmo - CF Victor Robles - CF
Starling Marte - RF Luis Garcia - SS
Francisco Lindor - SS Yadiel Hernandez - LF
Pete Alonso - 1B Nelson Cruz - DH
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Keibert Ruiz - C
Jeff McNeil - 2B Joey Meneses - 1B
Tyler Naquin - LF Josh Palacios - RF
Luis Guillorme - 3B Cesar Hernandez - 2B
Tomas Nido - C Maikel Franco - 3B
Jacob deGrom - RHP Cory Abbott - RHP

ABBOTT VS THE METS:

dEGROM VS THE NATIONALS:

