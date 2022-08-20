 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres: GameThread 122 of 162

Washington and San Diego play the third game of their four-game series in Petco Park at 8:40 PM ET with Josiah Gray starting for the Nationals against Padres’ righty Joe Musgrove. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
at San Diego Padres

August 20, 2022 8:40 PM ET
Petco Park

Josiah Gray vs Joe Musgrove

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Alex Call - LF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Joey Meneses - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. CJ Abrams - SS

7. Lane Thomas - RF

8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball

LINEUPS:

