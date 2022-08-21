 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres: GameThread 123 of 162

Washington and San Diego wrap up their four-game series in Petco Park at 4:10 PM ET with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against lefty Sean Manaea for the Padres. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Washington Nationals
at San Diego Padres

August 21, 2022 4:10 PM ET
Petco Park

Patrick Corbin vs Sean Manaea

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Alex Hall - LF

3. Joey Meneses - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Lane Thomas - RF

6. César Hernández - 2B

7. CJ Abrams - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE PADRES:

MANAEA VS THE NATIONALS:

