Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres: GameThread 123 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at San Diego Padres
August 21, 2022 4:10 PM ET
Petco Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 72°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. Alex Hall - LF
3. Joey Meneses - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Lane Thomas - RF
6. César Hernández - 2B
7. CJ Abrams - SS
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a San Diego Padres fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Padres site: Gaslamp Ball
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE PADRES:
MANAEA VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...