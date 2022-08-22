Washington Nationals Minors: Seth Romero returns to mound in minors + more...

WASHINGTON – After an absence of nearly a year, Seth Romero pitched in an official minor league game on Saturday.

A first-round draft pick of the Nationals in 2017, the Texas native went one inning and gave up no runs and no hits with two walks for the Florida Complex League team against the Mets’ FCL affiliate.

Romero had not pitched since August of last year when he was with Triple-A Rochester.

He missed time at the end of last year due to the birth of a child and also some injury issues.

“He was down a little bit with shoulder fatigue; he’s dealing with some shoulder soreness but he’s fine,” Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ former farm director, and current Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel, told Federal Baseball last September.

Romero went on the 60-day Injured List in early April with a left calf strain.

Romero made his Major League debut on August 13, 2020, for the Nationals in New York against the Mets.

In 2.2 innings last year for Washington, he had an ERA of 13.50.

Romero returned to the mound in the fall of 2020 in the Instructional League to face hitters after he fell and broke his right hand after making his Major League debut.

“He looked strong, threw strikes and mixed speeds well with his changeup and slider,” Scialabba told Federal Baseball in October of 2021.

Around the Minors: Rochester beat host Worcester 3-2 on Sunday as Andrew Stevenson hit his 11th homer of the year while former VMI pitcher Reed Garrett got a hold and Jordan Weems locked down a save for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings begin a series Tuesday at Indianapolis.

Double-A Harrisburg had its game called off due to rain on Sunday at Altoona, a farm team of the Pirates.

Harrisburg begins a series at home Tuesday with Erie, a farm team of the Tigers.

Single-A Wilmington scored two runs in the top of the ninth and allowed one in the last of the frame but won 2-1 on Sunday at Jersey Shore.

The Blue Rocks begin a series Tuesday at Aberdeen, a farm team of the Orioles.

Low Single-A Fredericksburg won 4-1 on Sunday at Lynchburg as Maryland’s James Wood had two hits, including a homer.

Fredericksburg begins a two-week homestand on Tuesday, against Down East.