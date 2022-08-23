 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners: GameThread 124 of 162

Washington and Seattle play a two-game set in T-Mobile Park, starting with tonight’s 10:10 PM ET matchup which features Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nationals vs Mariners’ starter Robbie Ray. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Seattle Mariners

August 22, 2022 10:10 PM ET
T-Mobile Park

Erick Fedde vs Robbie Ray

WEATHER: Clear, 76°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Alex Call - LF

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Lane Thomas - CF

6. César Hernández - 2B

7. Riley Adams - C

8. CJ Abrams - SS

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a SeSeattle Mariners fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mariners site: Lookout Landing

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE MARINERS:

RAY VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...