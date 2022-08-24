 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners: GameThread 125 of 162

Washington and Seattle play the second game of their two-game set in T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET with Aníbal Sánchez on the mound for the Nationals against Mariners’ right-hander George Kirby. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Seattle Mariners

August 23, 2022 4:10 PM ET
T-Mobile Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs George Kirby

WEATHER: Clear, 76°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. CJ Abrams - SS

7. Lane Thomas - CF

8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a SeSeattle Mariners fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mariners site: Lookout Landing

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE MARINERS:

KIRBY VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...