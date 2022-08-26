 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: GameThread 126 of 162

Washington and Cincinnati start a three-game set at 7:05 PM ET with Cade Cavalli starting for the Nationals against Reds’ lefty Mike Minor. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Cincinnati Reds

August 26, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Cade Cavalli vs Mike Minor

WEATHER: Cloudy, 84°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - CF

3. Joey Meneses - RF

4. Luke Voit - 1B

5. Nelson Cruz - DH

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. CJ Abrams - SS

8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Cade Cavalli - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Cincinnati Reds fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Reds site: Red Reporter

LINEUPS:

CAVALLI VS THE REDS: N/A

MINOR VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

