Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: GameThread 127 of 162

Washington and Cincinnati play the second game of their three-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET tonight with Paolo Espino going for the Nationals against Reds’ right-hander Luis Cessa. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Washington Nationals
vs Cincinnati Redsd

August 27, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Paolo Espino vs Luis Cessa

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - SS

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. CJ Abrams - SS

7. Lane Thomas - CF

8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE REDS:

CESSA VS THE NATIONALS:

