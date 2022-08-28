Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: GameThread 128 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Cincinnati Redsd
August 28, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Joey Meneses - RF
3. Luke Voit - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Lane Thomas - CF
6. CJ Abrams - SS
7. Riley Adams - C
8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Cincinnati Reds fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Reds site: Red Reporter
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE REDS:
LODOLO VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...