Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 106 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets
August 3, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Aníbal Sánchez vs Chris Bassitt
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 89°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. Luis García - SS
3. Yadiel Hernández - DH
4. Joey Meneses - 1B
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. César Hernández - LF
7. Lane Thomas - LF
8. Josh Palacios - RF
9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP
• LINKS:
LINEUPS:
SÁNCHEZ VS THE METS:
BASSITT VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
