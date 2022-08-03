 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 106 of 162

Washington and New York wrap up their three-game series in D.C. at 4:05 PM ET today with Anibal Sánchez on the hill for the Nationals against Mets’ righty Chris Bassitt. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets

August 3, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs Chris Bassitt

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 89°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Luis García - SS

3. Yadiel Hernández - DH

4. Joey Meneses - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. César Hernández - LF

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Josh Palacios - RF

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin' Avenue

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE METS:

BASSITT VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

