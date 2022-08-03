Washington Nationals’ lineup for 3rd of 3 with the New York Mets in D.C.

Davey Martinez said he planned to speak with his team after Washington’s Nationals dealt Juan Soto and Josh Bell for a six-player, five-prospect package of the San Diego Padres’ top young players, but first he had serious work to do.

“Absolutely yeah. I got to field a team first, right?” Martinez sort-of joked.

“So I’ve got to work on a lineup.”

The fifth-year skipper said he had spent the day making and trashing lineups as he waited to see which player would still be on the team come first pitch.

At the point he spoke, the trade deadline was still a couple hours away.

“We have — I have several different lineups, so we’ll see which one comes out.”

The lineup he put out there ended up beating the New York Mets, 5-1, to even things up in the series and set up a rubber match with their NL East rivals this afternoon.

Luis García, the Nationals’ 22-year-old shortstop went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a 2-run HR.

Yadiel Hernàndez hit one out too, as did debuting 30-year-old first baseman Joe Meneses as the new-look Nats earned a curly-W.

“Big hits, big home runs by García, and Meneses, and Yadi, and, man, that’s all the runs we needed,” Martinez said after the win.

He did talk to his team beforehand he told reporters in his post game press conference, though individually.

“i didn’t do like the whole team in one spot, I just talked to individuals,” he explained, “mentioned some things to the veteran guys about what we need to do moving forward, and it was good. These guys were good, you saw they played hard, as they always do, the effort was there, so ... a good win for us.”

García’s two-hit night continued a nice run for the shortstop who is 10 for 27 (.370/.357/.741) with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs over his last seven games.

“Over the last week, he’s been swinging the bat really well,” Martinez said of his shortstop, “and today was just another good day for him. But he’s starting to stay back, he’s starting to see pitches, I think he’s understanding who he is as a hitter, and he’s being a little bit more patient, a little more selective. Every now and then you’re going to see him swing at a bad pitch, but we all do that, and he goes up there, and when he gets a pitch he can drive he’s hitting it hard.”

Will García and the boys beat the Mets again this afternoon?

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE FINALE WITH THE METS: