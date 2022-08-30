Washington Nationals vs Oakland A’s: GameThread 129 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Oakland Athletics
August 30, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 86°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. Joey Meneses - RF
3. Luke Voit - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Luis García - 2B
7. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
8. Victor Robles - CF
9. CJ Abrams - SS
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Oakland A's fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's A's site: Athletics Nation
LINEUPS:
FEDDE VS THE A’S:
IRVIN VS THE NATIONALS:
