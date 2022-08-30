 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs Oakland A’s: GameThread 129 of 162

Washington and Oakland start a three-game series in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nats against A’s lefty Cole Irvin. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
MLB: JUL 21 Orioles at Nationals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Oakland Athletics

August 30, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Cole Irvin

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 86°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Luis García - 2B

7. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. CJ Abrams - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

For a Oakland A's fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's A's site: Athletics Nation

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE A’S:

IRVIN VS THE NATIONALS:

