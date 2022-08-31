Washington Nationals vs Oakland A’s: GameThread 130 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Oakland Athletics
August 31, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Aníbal Sánchez vs James Kaprielian
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 86°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Luis García - 2B
2. Joey Meneses - RF
3. Luke Voit - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Lane Thomas - CF
7. CJ Abrams - SS
8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
9. Josh Palacios - LF
P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP
