 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals vs Oakland A’s: GameThread 130 of 162

Washington and Oakland play the second game of their three-game series in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET tonight, with the Nationals throwing Aníbal Sánchez against A’s righty James Kaprielian. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Oakland Athletics

August 31, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs James Kaprielian

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 86°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - 2B

2. Joey Meneses - RF

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Lane Thomas - CF

7. CJ Abrams - SS

8. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

9. Josh Palacios - LF

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Oakland A's fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's A's site: Athletics Nation

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE ATHLETICS:

KAPRIELIAN VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...