Nationals Minors: Trey Lipscomb starts fast in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia – Fredericksburg manager Jake Lowery has had several top infield prospects at his disposal this season.

While former first-round pick Brady House is done for the season with an injury, Lowery has been able to watch a pair of infielders make their pro debuts this summer.

Trey Lipscomb was drafted in the third round out of the University of Tennessee while Cortland Lawson, his teammate with the Vols, went in the 14th round earlier this summer.

Added to the mix is Branden Boissiere, an infielder/outfielder drafted in the third round in 2021 by Washington.

Trey Lipscomb keeps hitting



A gapper triple gets the people going! Augusta leads 4-1 going to the bottom of the 5th. #WeAreFXBG pic.twitter.com/VdGBRsbNqJ — Fredericksburg Nationals (@FXBGNats) August 12, 2022

“Trey has been a cog in that five, six-hole for me” in the lineup, Lowery said this week of Lipscomb. “He is doing a really good job on the bases.”

From Frederick, Maryland, Lipscomb went to Urbana High School before heading to Knoxville.

He hit 22 homers this past year for the Vols – the first player at Tennessee to hit at least 20 in 13 years.

Lipscomb was named to several All-American teams this past year.

While in high school, he was named the top shortstop in high school by Perfect Game in 2018.

He also played basketball and football in high school and once scored seven touchdowns in a game.

“He is a typical third-round college guy,” Lowery said. “He can run a little bit, he can hit for power and hit a little bit for average. He drives the ball in the gap for extra bases and plays a decent third base. Whether he sticks there forever, who knows.

Lowery enjoys getting the two former Vols in the lineup.

“We are really impressed with both of them, how they handle themselves and are keys to the engine that we are trying to keep going,” the manager said.

Lipscomb hit .298 in his first 57 at-bats in the minors while Boissiere was hitting .238 in games through Monday.

Lawson hit a grand slam on Friday – his first homer in the minors.