 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 107 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia start a four-game set in Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 PM ET with Paolo Espino going for the Nationals against Noah Syndergaard for the Phillies. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Workouts Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies

August 4, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park

Paolo Espino vs Noah Syndergaard

WEATHER: Cloudy, 93°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Luis García - SS

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Yadiel Hernández - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Josh Palacios - RF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. César Hernández - 2B

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE PHILLIES:

SYNDERGAARD VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...