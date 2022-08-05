 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 108 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play the second game of their four-game set in Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 PM ET with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against Phillies’ righty Kyle Gibson. FOLLOW: AppleTV+; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
MLB: SEP 20 Blue Jays at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies

August 5, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park

Josiah Gray vs Kyle Gibson

WEATHER: Cloudy, 93°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Luis García - SS

3. Luke Voit - DH

4. Yadiel Hernández - LF

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Lane Thomas - RF

7. César Hernández - 2B

8. Joey Meneses - 1B

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE PHILLIES:

GIBSON VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...