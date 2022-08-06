 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 109 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play the third game of their four-game set in Citizens Bank Park at 6:05 PM ET today, with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against Phillies’ lefty Ranger Suárez. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies

August 6, 2022 6:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park

Patrick Corbin vs Ranger Suárez

WEATHER: Cloudy, 87°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Joey Meneses - LF

6. Lane Thomas - RF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Ildemaro Vargas - SS

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE PHILLIES:

SUÁREZ VS THE NATIONALS:

