Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 109 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies
August 6, 2022 6:05 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park
Patrick Corbin vs Ranger Suárez
WEATHER: Cloudy, 87°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Luke Voit - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Joey Meneses - LF
6. Lane Thomas - RF
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Ildemaro Vargas - SS
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE PHILLIES:
SUÁREZ VS THE NATIONALS:
