Washington Nationals get walloped, drop 11-5 decision to Philadelphia Phillies for 3rd loss in a row in CBP

Corbin in CBP:

Patrick Corbin extended a winless streak to six straight starts last time out, taking his fifth loss in that stretch (0-5), with a 4 1⁄ 3 -inning, 90-pitch outing in which he gave up a total of seven hits and four runs in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets in the nation’s capital.

The outing left the left-handed with a 8.04 ERA, a 4.47 FIP, and .370/.412/.535 line against in 28 IP in his last six turns in the Washington Nationals’ rotation.

“He got ahead eight times, couldn’t put guys away,” manager Davey Martinez said in assessing Corbin’s outing against the Mets.

“He had three balls that were hit hard, the others were just typical — what happens to him is that they put the ball in play and things happen, but the pitch count just gets up there on him, and it’s tough.”

Tonight in Citizens Bank Park, Corbin fell behind early when Rhys Hoskins hit a 3-1 sinker 441 ft. to left field for his third home run (in his first at-bat) in the three games with the Nationals in the series in the Phillies’ home, 1-0. No. 23 on the year for Hoskins.

Alec Bohm walked and one out later, Nick Castellanos singled, setting Matt Vierling up with runners on the corners and he hit a three-run home run to left field on a 1-2 slider down and in he went down for and hit 376 feet to left, 4-0. Jean Segura singled as well, and Corbin hit Edmundo Sosa too, before Bryson Stott tripled to drive them both in, 6-0. A walk to Kyle Schwarber, on his 43rd overall pitch ended Corbin’s outing...

Second time in three outings Corbin couldn’t get out of the first inning...

Patrick Corbin’s Line: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 HRs, 43 P, 22 S, 1/1 GO/FO.

Súarez vs D.C.:

Going into tonight’s outing, Ranger Suárez, hadn’t allowed an earned run in his three starts back since returning from an IL stint for a back strain.

Suárez had given up 11 hits, and three unearned runs had scored in 16 IP over that stretch, with two walks, 16 Ks, and a .190/.230/.224 line against.

In his previous appearance, the southpaw tossed six scoreless against the Pirates, striking out eight and walking one with just three hits allowed in an 84-pitch effort.

“Typical Ranger,” interim manager Rob Thomson said, as quoted on MLB.com.

“He was getting soft contact, throwing the fastball for strikes, landing his breaking ball, pounding the ball in on right-handers.

“One inning they loaded the bases, but other than that, he was great.”

Suárez had a 6-0 lead to work with after one tonight, and a 9-0 lead after two, and the southpaw kept the Nationals off the board through three, working around three hits to complete his first three scoreless on 53 pitches.

A 19-pitch fourth, in which he worked around a one-out walk to Nelson Cruz pushed Suárez up to 72 pitches, and he came back out in the fifth and finally gave up a run, with Luke Voit hitting a 2-0 cutter to right field for a 379-foot shot which got the Nationals on the board, 9-1. Voit’s first with the Nats, and 14th overall this season.

Joey Meneses walked one out later, and took third on a double to left-center field by Lane Thomas, as the Nationals knocked Suárez out in the sixth...

Ranger Suárez’s Line: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks, 1 HR, 96 P, 61 S, 6/2 GO/FO.

Bullpen Action:

Jordan Weems inherited a first-and-third, two-out jam in the first, with the Phillies up 6-0 on the Nationals, and got the final out, but he gave up a double by Alec Bohm and an RBI triple by J.T. Realmuto in the first two at-bats in the second as the Phillies added to their lead, 7-0.

Nick Castellanos hit a two-strike shot to short right in the next at-bat, throwing his bat at it for an RBI single and an 8-0 lead, and he scored on an RBI double by Edmundo Sosa, 9-0 Phillies after two long innings.

Steve Cishek retired the Phillies in order in a 12-pitch bottom of the fourth. Hunter Harvey gave up two hits but stranded both runners in a 19-pitch bottom of the fifth. Still 9-0 Philly.

Nick Nelson took over for the home team in the top of the sixth, and gave up an RBI double by Tres Barrera which made it a six-run game, 9-3 Phillies. Victor Robles brought in a run as well, with an RBI single which made it 9-4.

Alec Bohm walked and J.T. Realmuto homered off Carl Edwards, Jr. in the bottom of the sixth, 11-4.

Righty Andrew Bellatti gave up a run in the seventh, with Nelson Cruz scoring from second on a sac fly by Lane Thomas, 11-5.

The Nationals loaded the bases against Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, and Luis García got a pinch hit opportunity, but popped out to short left, not deep enough.

Keibert Ruiz came off the bench as well, but grounded out to end the game.

Nationals now 36-73