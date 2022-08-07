 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 110 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia wrap up their four game series in Citizens Bank Park at 1:35 PM ET with Cory Abbott on the mound for the Nationals against Phillies’ right-hander Aaron Nola. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Philadelphia Phillies

August 7, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Citizens Bank Park

Cory Abbott vs Aaron Nola

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 90°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - CF

2. Luis García - SS

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Josh Palacios - RF

8. César Hernández - 2B

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Cory Abbott - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

ABBOTT VS THE PHILLIES:

NOLA VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...