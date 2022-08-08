 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs: GameThread 111 of 162

Washington and Chicago start a three-game series in Wrigley Field at 8:05 PM ET with Aníbal Sánchez going for the Nationals against Cubs’ starter Keegan Thompson. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Chicago Cubs

August 8, 2022 8:05 PM ET
Wrigley Field

Aníbal Sánchez vs Keegan Thompson

WEATHER: Cloudy, 80°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. Luis García - SS

3. Luke Voit - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Lane Thomas - RF

8. César Hernández - 2B

9. Maikel Franco - 3B

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Chicago Cubs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cubs site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE CUBS:

THOMPSON VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...