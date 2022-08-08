Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs: GameThread 111 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Chicago Cubs
August 8, 2022 8:05 PM ET
Wrigley Field
Aníbal Sánchez vs Keegan Thompson
WEATHER: Cloudy, 80°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. Luis García - SS
3. Luke Voit - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Lane Thomas - RF
8. César Hernández - 2B
9. Maikel Franco - 3B
P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
SÁNCHEZ VS THE CUBS:
THOMPSON VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
