Lost Weekend In Pennsylvania for Nationals and Senators...

WASHINGTON – It was a lost weekend in Pennsylvania for more than one team in the Washington system.

While the Nationals were swept in Philadelphia, the Double-A Harrisburg Senators didn’t fare much better at home on City Island in the Pennsylvania capital.

The Senators lost 18-1 on Sunday to the Double-A Bowie Baysox, the farm team of the Orioles.

Harrisburg lost all six games in the series and fell to 40-52 this season.

Alex Troop, the lefty starter for the Senators, allowed seven hits and one walk and was tagged with seven runs in the first inning on Sunday against the Baysox.

He retired just two batters before right-hander Steven Fuentes took over.

That came after Washington pitcher Patrick Corbin didn’t make it out of the first Saturday against the Phillies.

Fuentes, the Panamian pitcher, didn’t fare much better, allowing six runs and four walks while retiring four batters.

Troop, a ninth-round pick in 2017, saw his ERA rise to 4.41, while Fuentes – who showed promise a few years earlier – has an ERA of 5.33.

Troop, from Illinois, does have a record of 6-3 this season.

One bright spot for Harrisburg has been infielder Darren Baker, the University of California product who was drafted last year by the Nationals.

Darren Baker (@HbgSenators) extended a 7-game hitting streak with a 2-hit game.



He showcased his speed, picking up a bunt 1B and a SB.@DarrenBaker_2 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/7BP5tOUgQ5 — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) August 6, 2022

Baker went hitless for the second game in a row Sunday as he was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

He is now hitting .264 for the Senators since he was promoted from Single-A Wilmington.

Things got so out of hand Sunday that infielder Dondrei Hubbard of the Senators was forced to pitch in the top of the ninth inning.

And, of course, he retired three batters without allowing a run or hit.

Infielder Jackson Cluff, who has struggled on offense this year, was 0-for-2 Sunday but did draw two walks.

He is hitting .186 this year after starring defensively in the Arizona Fall League in 2021.

Andrew Young of the Senators did hit his seventh homer in 41 games this year for Harrisburg. He also has three homers this season for Triple-A Rochester.

Harrisburg will begin a series at home Tuesday against Reading, a farm team of the Phillies.