Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs: GameThread 112 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Chicago Cubs
August 9, 2022 8:05 PM ET
Wrigley Field
Paolo Espino vs Marcus Stroman
WEATHER: Sunny, 72°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Luis García - SS
2. Luke Voit - 1B
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Yadiel Hernández - LF
5. Joey Meneses
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Lane Thomas - RF
8. César Hernández - 2B
9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
P. Paolo Espino - RHP
LINEUPS:
ESPINO VS THE CUBS:
STROMAN VS THE NATIONALS:
