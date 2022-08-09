 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs: GameThread 112 of 162

Washington and Chicago play the second game of their three-game series in Wrigley Field at 8:05 PM tonight with Paolo Espino on the mound for the Nationals against Marcus Stroman for the Cubs. FOLLOW: MASN 2; WJFK.

By Patrick Reddington
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs Photo by David Banks/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Chicago Cubs

August 9, 2022 8:05 PM ET
Wrigley Field

Paolo Espino vs Marcus Stroman

WEATHER: Sunny, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - SS

2. Luke Voit - 1B

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Yadiel Hernández - LF

5. Joey Meneses

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Lane Thomas - RF

8. César Hernández - 2B

9. Ildemaro Vargas - 3B

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

For a Chicago Cubs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cubs site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE CUBS:

STROMAN VS THE NATIONALS:

