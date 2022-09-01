Nationals Minors: Under the lights for 2018 Nats’ 1st Round pick Mason Denaburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia – Right-hander Jackson Rutledge has garnered a lot of attention this season for the low Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals.

But pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, a former closer for Washington, has another former first-round pick on his pitching staff with the Virginia affiliate.

Mason Denaburg, drafted out of his Florida high school in 2018 by the Nationals, has spent a good part of the year in the starting rotation for Fredericksburg.

He was 0-1 with an ERA of 4.17 in his first 12 starts this year for manager Jake Lowery, a former catcher in the minors for Washington.

Denaburg made his pro debut in 2019 with seven games and four starts in the Florida Gulf Coast League.

But after that, he dealt with injuries, including shoulder and Tommy John surgery, before returning to affiliated action this year.

“He has been really good. I think the best thing for him, when he got here, he got to play under the lights as a different routine,” Lowery said, “from being in Florida, where he has been for the last three, four years and he has been kind of rehabbing.”

Mason Denaburg – our 2018 first round pick – hadn’t pitched since 2019.



In his second game back, he struck out 6 in 3 shutout innings.@masondenaburg_ // @FXBGNats pic.twitter.com/UUYCxiqYCi — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 2, 2022

“I am really happy for him. His routine has been steady – maybe the results haven’t been what he wanted,” he added. “He has pitched through these difficult career injuries. I have been so proud of the way he has battled.”

Other pitchers on the roster include Brendan Collins and Peyton Glavine.

Collins is from Olney in Maryland while Glavine is the son of Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, the former lefty for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

Collins was drafted in the 17th round in 2021 out of UNC Greensboro.

He came out of the bullpen at home Sunday against Down East in a 6-0 loss but he lowered his ERA to 4.09 on the season.

Collins was 3-2 in 26 games with eight starts through Monday while Glavine was 1-0, 1.80 in 13 games out of the pen.

Glavine was drafted out of Auburn by the Angels in 2017 and signed as a free agent with Washington last year.

Rutledge is 6-6, 4.80 in 18 starts through Monday this year.