Copy of Washington Nationals GameThread(s) 1-162: 2023 Season GameThread

Hello. We’re back again for more Washington Nationals baseball. Yeah!? And as we did last season, we’re going to set up one GameThread for the 2023 season and we’re going to be leaving it up all year, so you’ll know where to go when you want to talk to your fellow Nats fans during the games.

We’re going to park this post on the front page (in the No. 2 spot, see pic below) and leave it there for the entire 2023 season and, I don’t know, see how high the total goes or whatever. Go Nats, we guess, right? No seriously, Let’s Go Nats! Why aren’t you cheering in your seat, your car, while looking at your phone on the Metro, or ignoring work in your office, or while still working from home in comfy sweatpants or whatever. The pic we mentioned is below:

We’ll try to post lineups in the threads each night in lieu of the old lineup posts we used to do, but we’re also not promising anything, so don’t yell at us, or try to beat us up with each lineup. That doesn’t sound right. Try to post the lineup before we do? You know like some real-a$$ citizen journalist-types. You know, maybe write, “First” with your post if you do get the lineup posted first, because I don’t think anyone’s ever done that, and it will always be a funny thing to do we think.

As always, try to be nice to one another, and anyone from the SB Nation sister-sites if’n they stop by to chat amiably, and feel free to tell them the [insert opposition team name] stink if they come a-trolling us. And trust they’ll be whack-a-mole’d soon enough. [ed. note - “The name is Dalton Ban Hammer.”]

It’s easy to be negative this season, we understand, but that also gets boring to read after a while. [ed. note - “And we know this, since we read all the comments on the site in a ‘I’d like to check out your public protest, why you complaining’/Pavement sort of way.”] So I mean, by all means, be as critical as you like, but maybe, occasionally, constructively, and maybe try to remember this is supposed to be fun, and there are sure* to be plenty of positives provided the Nationals don’t put up a 100+ loss season again.

[ed. note - “* = ‘plenty of positives’ not guaranteed.”]

Have we padded this enough now? Is anyone ever going to read this, or as usual will all you smart-types just skip right to the comment section? I guess what we’re trying to say is, this is your GameThread(s) for 2023.

Watch/chat/argue/cry/post pics of raccoons/weird in-jokes/GIFS of fireworks/dancing mascots/good plays/whatever you want to post (within reason), but most of all, we’re essentially hoping, in the words of the great Bill S. Preston, Esq. that you will really...:

Be excellent to each other.