Washington Nationals Reacts Survey

Hello, Nats fans. We’re 43 games into the 2023 campaign (they’re playing the 44th game as we write this) and coming up on the anniversary of the sell-off at the 2021 deadline which kicked off the Nats’ organizational reboot/reset/whatever, so we decided to check in and gauge what you think of the progress GM Mike Rizzo and Co. in Washington’s front office have made over the last couple years.

Most nights Davey Martinez’s Nationals are playing competitive baseball, but falling short, but we do see signs of a bit of progress. You?

Starters Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore have both shown signs of development, and it’s fun to watch the club’s young core of Luis García, CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, and Victor Robles (before he landed on the IL) continue to grow. There’s a big focus on the prospect depth they’ve assembled in the years since they kicked off the reboot, rebuild, reset, or whatever they’re calling it now, but there are already some talented players performing and still clearly learning at the big league level, so it’s not always pretty, but if you squint just right you can see the plan Rizzo and Co. in the front office have in place coming together.

And we love it when a plan comes together. So what do you think? Here’s a totally unscientific survey to gauge your thoughts…

