Washington Nationals’ Six-Man Rotation: SB Nation Reacts poll results...

Patrick Corbin, while he’s struggled since the first year of his 6-year/$140M deal in D.C., has been a consistent presence every five days for the Washington Nationals, but their 34-year-old, 11-year veteran told reporters he understand why the club decided to go with a six-man rotation down the stretch so they can manage their younger starters’ workload over the last weeks of the 2023 campaign.

“[I] understand with some of these young guys here coming off of some injuries, so maybe trying to be aware of where we’re at in the season and where in their career,” Corbin said.

“So, I totally understand, and told them if there’s any off days you want to slide me in, and move me up and give them more time — whenever my name is called I’ll be available, and that’s all I can do.”

Corbin’s manager, Davey Martinez, said he appreciated the southpaw’s willingness to do all he’s asked, and what’s best for the ballclub, as he has since he signed on in the winter of ‘18 and helped the club win the World Series in 2019.

“I’ve said this always about Patrick — is that he’s that constant professional, no matter what he’s going to do whatever for the team,” Martinez said a few days after Corbin’s comments to the press.

“He’s been doing that. I can go back all the way to [2019],” the manager added, “...and what he did for us in the bullpen in the playoffs and World Series was unbelievable, but he’s been great.

“He’ll step up and do whatever it takes to help us win, to help us get better, he’s just that guy.”

Corbin’s on board with the Nationals’ decision to expand the starting mix, how about fans in the nation’s capital?

We asked in our recent SB Nation Reacts poll, and the voting members of the fanbase were overwhelmingly in support of the decision:

