Washington Nationals Reacts Survey: Favorite Stephen Strasburg memory?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Nationals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Veteran Washington Post columnist Barry Svrluga reported during the series between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees in the Bronx last week that Stephen Strasburg, after a few years of trying to overcome injuries and get back on the mound, would announce his retirement on September 9th in the nation’s capital.

Strasburg, 35, has been unable to overcome nerve issues with his right arm which the pitcher and his club hoped would be remedied by Thoracic Outlet Surgery which was performed in 2021.

The 2009 No. 1 overall pick made just eight starts and threw just 31 1⁄ 3 innings after helping the club win the World Series in 2019 (and then signing a new 7-year/$245M deal the winter after the win in the Fall Classic). He attempted to ramp back up again this past spring, only for repeated setbacks to force him to shut it down.

BREAKING: Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will retire. The World Series MVP and former No. 1 pick in the draft, who couldn't overcome complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, is tentatively planning a September announcement. (w @dougherty_jesse)https://t.co/DM33q5F4J5 — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) August 24, 2023

“Strasburg continues to deal with ‘severe nerve damage,’ according to three people with knowledge of his situation,” Svrluga wrote, noting how Strasburg still struggles with the nerve issue in his daily life:

“He has struggled with mundane tasks, such as lifting his young daughters or opening a door with his right hand. Last summer, when he tried and failed to return — making three rehab outings before [a] final start in Miami — Strasburg sometimes couldn’t stand for long without his hand going completely numb. To cope with it, he would lie down on his side and press his hand against his chest.”

While the report seemed pretty definitive, there are still issues (a lot of $$$$) to be resolved before the news is official. Manager Davey Martinez declined to comment on the story after it first came out.

Scherzer also talked about Strasburg retiring. He said hugging Strasburg in the clubhouse after the World Series win will always be one of the fondest memories of his life. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 28, 2023

“For Strasburg and his family, I’m not going to make any comments about what is going on,” Martinez said. “What I do know is he means a lot to me, and this organization, and the fans, so I’ll just keep it at that.”

Strasburg created countless memorable moments in his time with the team, helped them win the first World Series by a D.C.-based team since 1924, and did everything he could to get back out there before the injuries forced him to call it a career. Which moments will stick out for you when you look back at his career? We picked our top 4 for the sake of this poll, but feel free to share other memories in the comments if they aren’t included. Otherwise, go ahead and vote...

Max on Stras: 'I have a great deal of respect for how hard he worked'https://t.co/3gRxUvSoiX #Nats #Rangers — William Ladson (@ladsonbill24) August 28, 2023

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RTB83H/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.