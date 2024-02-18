Washington Nationals news & notes: Nats add depth on minor league deals; Davey Martinez talks arms...

Zach Davies, 31, made 18 starts for the Arizona D-backs last season, posting a 7.00 ERA, 4.58 FIP, 39 walks (4.26 BB/9), 72 Ks (7.87 K/9), and a .295/.370/.461 line against in 82 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Davies has a 4.36 ERA, a 4.48 FIP, and a .262/.326/.426 line against in his 200 career starts, over nine major league seasons.

He’s set to join the Washington Nationals in Spring Training now, after agreeing to a minor league deal with the club this weekend.

“You really can’t have enough arms here,” manager Davey Martinez said when he spoke with reporters in West Palm Beach, FL on Saturday afternoon, reiterating something he’d said the day before.

“But here’s a guy that’s been very competitive in his career, understands how to get people out,” he continued. “He knows himself really well. He’s not a guy that’s going to throw 100 MPH, but he’s very effective, and we liked him, so we want to give him the opportunity to come here, stretch him out a little bit, and see where he’s at.”

Davies threw just 32.5% sinkers in 2023 by far the lowest percentage of sinkers in his career, still leaning on the pitch more than any other offering, but opposing hitters had .381 AVG on the pitch, up from .268 in 2022, .305 in ‘21, and .264 in 2020.

His velo on the sinker was up a tick from 2022, but while doing their due diligence, the club saw where there were some obvious issues for Davies last year.

“We looked back, and a lot of his misses were just ... misses,” Martinez said.

“So we’re going to hopefully get him more in tune with what he used to do, and that’s not afraid to throw the ball over the plate, throw strikes, and get him to work ahead a little bit. And we’ll see how that works out for him.”

As with the other veterans the club has signed this offseason, Martinez told reporters they are hoping Davies is someone the other pitchers in the organization can learn from just by watching the way he goes about his business.

Source: The Nationals have signed starter Zach Davies to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp.



“Some of our young guys can really learn from him. His stuff is good, he doesn’t throw hard, but he’s a guy that used to pound the strike zone with really good stuff.”

And again ... you can never have enough arms.

“What we did last year with our starters was incredible, it really was,” Martinez said, “... just to go with just [eight] starters all year long. So we want to make sure we’re covered in case anything does happen. And bringing in a guy like [Davies] — who’s done really well over his career — it’s nice to have him. So he is going to come here, I’m hoping that he gets here by Sunday, get a physical on Monday, then we’ll get him going and see how he is.”

The latest minor league deal comes a day after the Nats added Jacob Barnes to the mix in West Palm Beach, on another minor league deal.

Veteran outfielder Jesse Winker signed on as well.

Martinez said he was happy to see the organization add to the depth in camp this spring.

“It definitely, definitely helps,” Martinez explained. “And I’m glad that we’re going out there... [signing free agents]. I know [GM Mike Rizzo] and our analytical guys ... we’re always looking, one, to get better. And two, so we have guys who are capable of coming up and helping us. He’s a guy that we faced, we know. When he’s good, he can be really good.”