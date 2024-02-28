Washington Nationals news & notes: Josiah Gray; changeups; building on 2023 + more...

“It’s been about pretty much the same offseason, tinkering with the sinker a little bit more to get some more run on it, but everything else has been status quo I guess you could say,” 26-year-old starter Josiah Gray told MLB Network Radio hosts Mike Ferrin and Jim Duquette late last month of his preparations for Spring Training.

“Obviously, still trying to refine everything in the mix, whether it’s the breaking ball, it’s the cutter, or the four-seam fastball, throwing the changeup a little bit more now too to see if we can get that front/back play.

“But yeah, it’s been a lot of things I’ve done in the past while trying to tinker with things and not make too many big adjustments but just trying to refine a little bit more.”

Following the same offseason regimen makes sense after the success Gray had in the 2023 campaign, which he finished strong with a solid month of September, (2.95 ERA, a 4.94 FIP, .241/.322/.430 line against over four starts and 21 1⁄3 innings, lowering his ERA to 3.91 on the year).

Gray had struggled in a rough second half to that point (5.79 ERA, 5.40 FIP, .252/.372/.392 line against in 37 1⁄3 IP between July 16th-August 28th), but picked things up late to finish a positive run overall.

“I think anytime you can finish on a strong outing, it takes you into the offseason with a positive mindset,” he said. “Feel like you can kind of check that box.

“So I’ve been able to have a last couple good outings, but this one, obviously, feels sweet going into the offseason, knowing that some of the changes I’ve made over the last three outings have obviously [bred] results. So I can focus on those things. and look forward to the offseason being positive and getting back after it next year.”

His walks were up over his 2022 totals (80 in 159 IP, 4.53 BB/9; up from 66 in 148 2⁄3 IP; 4.00 BB/9 in ‘22), but Gray gave up 16 fewer home runs (22 total; 1.59 HR/9; down from a league-leading 38; 2.30 HR/9 in ‘22).

Going into the 2024 campaign he said, before the start of Spring Training, Gray tried to get more comfortable throwing his changeup, aiming to work it into the mix a bit more than he has previously.

“I’m just naturally curious about, ‘What can I do next?’” he explained.

“I don’t think [the changeup] will be that pitch that really takes over my arsenal. When I look at it, it will probably that 8-10% the way I throw it, so if I can make that 8-10% times I throw it really, really effective, then it’s a win. It’s not really going to take over the arsenal, it’s just going to be another piece we can implement with the game plan and see how the hitters adjust and go from there.”

In his first Grapefruit League start of the ‘24 campaign, Gray struck out five of eight batters he faced, three on fastballs, according to MASN’s Mark Zuckerman, giving up just two hits in two scoreless innings.

“Anytime you can get swings and misses, especially on the fastball, is a good feeling,” Gray said after the outing, as quoted on MASN. “A confidence booster.”

His manager was happy to see Gray pounding the zone in the outing.

“That’s a good sign,” Davey Martinez said. “I’ve been talking all Spring Training to him about being in the zone, around the zone. Get those guys in swing mode. … He was awesome. It was a great first outing for him.”

Gray was happy with the changeups he threw in the outing as well.

“Just because I think it can be a really good weapon to left-handed hitters,” he said. “If I can throw that pitch for strikes early, I think it opens up the zone for the fastball, the cutter, the breaking balls as well.”