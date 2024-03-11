Washington Nationals news & notes: Joan Adon solid in first start of spring + more...

Joan Adon made two appearances in relief early in 2023, then 10 starts down the stretch in which the Nationals’ 25-year-old right-hander put up a 6.56 ERA, a 4.65 FIP, 4.18 BB/9, 8.36 K/9, and a .294/.374/.479 line against in 46 2⁄ 3 innings.

“Even when he was coming out of the bullpen for us earlier,” manager Davey Martinez told reporters late last year, “I saw a big difference in him.

“His demeanor, his maturity, and he went back down [to the minors], he worked on some things we asked him to do, and now he’s getting an opportunity to pitch every five or six days, and has done well.”

Martinez remarked on the marked improvements he saw with Adon year to year between 2022-23.

“He’s thrown the ball a lot better for me since we had him last year, and every time he’s come up it seems like he seems like he’s gained a lot more confidence, so that’s a good thing,” the manager said.

Slowing things down when he gets in trouble, pitch selection, and in-game adjustments were areas of his game Martinez suggested Adon needed to work on in order to take the next step.

“That’s some of the things that we talk about with him, when he gets in trouble, he’s got to slow the game down a little bit,” Martinez explained.

“Things go on in your head, as you know, and he starts really trying really hard to make the adjustments, and when it doesn’t work then he starts over-thinking about things.”

Adon struggled his first time out this year in Grapefruit League action, with six hitters in a row reaching base against him in his 2024 debut, but he showed his manager something when he made his second appearance of the spring.

After issuing a leadoff walk (on a pitch clock violation) in the top of the sixth, and some back and forth between the pitcher, the home plate ump, and the Nats’ dugout when he argued hia pitch com device was not working, Adon retired the next six batters he faced, striking out the side when he returned to the mound for a second inning of work.

His manager liked seeing Adon take it all in stride.

“He could’ve gotten rattled,” Martinez said, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

“He didn’t let it bother him; he came back and threw strikes. That’s got to be the key for him: Be consistent throwing strikes, stay in the zone.

“The high-leverage situations, he’s definitely got to be able to control the heartbeat. If he does that, he’s got good stuff.”

Going up against the Minnesota Twins in his third appearance and first start of the spring on Sunday, Adon got a double play after a one-out single in a scoreless first, stranded two in an extended second, then retired the side in order in the third in a 40-pitch, 27-strike outing for the righty, who threw 40% fastballs, averaging 94.7 MPH on the pitch, and he mixed in 28% curveballs, 15% sinkers, 10% sliders, and 8% changeups in the relatively brief appearance.

Adon was pumped about the results in his first start.

“Obviously, a little emotional,” Adon said, as quoted by MASN’s Bobby Blanco.

“That’s what we prepared for, to come here and make that start. And now that I got the opportunity, I appreciate it.”

Getting to actually start instead of building up like it’s a start but coming on in relief was a little different.

“I’ve been pitching for several years as a starter. And in the bullpen, it’s different. You just gotta prepare differently. You don’t know how exactly to prepare. It’s a process. But either way, I gotta come in and do my job.”

“Adon was really good,” Martinez told reporters.

“He attacked the strike zone with his fastball. Breaking ball, when needed, was good. So it was a good day.”

