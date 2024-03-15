Washington Nationals news & notes: Nats’ prospects in Spring Breakout game today

“I think the Baby Nats are no surprise anymore,” manager Davey Martinez told MLB Network hosts Mark DeRosa and Robert Flores on Wednesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, Florida, referring, of course to the top prospects in big league Spring Training with the Nationals this year like James Wood, Robert Hassell III, Brady House, Trey Lipscomb, Darren Baker, and Dylan Crews.

“They’re here,” Martinez said, and if they stay on the same trajectory, some or all those prospects will be in the majors in the near future.

For now, though, they are gathered together in the clubhouse with the players expected to start the season in the big leagues and the vets fighting for another shot in the Show.

Martinez said he refers to the line of lockers they are occupying near one another as “Hope Row”.

“We got them all line up in the clubhouse and they’re all together,” he explained.

“They’re a good group of kids, and they have, really, they’ve united together and so I call that little section ‘Hope Row.’

“They’re the future of the Nats and they have done really well. They really have. They’re eager, they’re willing to learn, they’re willing to do anything we ask them to do. It’s been a lot of fun.

As much fun as the young prospects are having, and as big a learning opportunity they have, Martinez said he’s really enjoying himself too, and enjoying watching them learn.

“This camp has been a lot of fun for me, I get a chance to teach, got a great staff — and my coaching staff is unbelievable — so we’re having a lot of fun with these kids, and they’re playing really well.”

Asked if Crews and Wood, currently ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on MLB Pipeline’s list of the organization’s top prospects, will make an impact in the big leagues at some point in the coming season, Martinez said, “I really believe that. I really believe so, they’re close.”

Most of the names mentioned above will get a spotlight this afternoon as part of Major League Baseball’s inaugural Spring Breakout Series, (in Port St. Lucie at 3:10 PM; TV: SNY; RADIO: Nationals.com), going up against the top prospects from the New York Mets’ system as teams around the majors field rosters from their organizational ranks for one day of head-to-head competition.

Unforunately, Hassell III won’t participate as planned, since he was diagnosed with a groin strain after he went for an MRI this week.

Martinez acknowledged that Hassell III will miss some time, though he stressed he doesn’t think it’s a significant issue.

“He feels good,” Martinez explained, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman on Wednesday.

“He’s going to just do some strengthening stuff, and hopefully we get him ready as soon as possible.”

As for when the current No. 8 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s list will return to action, Martinez declined to offer a timetable.

“We don’t want to put a timetable on it, because he is feeling good, and his strength is pretty good,” Martinez said.

“They’re going to continue to push him and see where he’s at.”

Hassell III, who suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand, struggled at the plate in 2023 (.225/.317/.324, 15 doubles, 8 HRs in 106 games and 476 PAs at Double-A Harrisburg), but hit in the Arizona Fall League (.290/.366./348 in 20 G and 82 PAs) and has looked more like the top prospect he is this spring, going 5 for 14 (.357/.412/.786) with a double, a triple, and a home run in 12 games in Grapefruit League action.

“He swung the bat really well,” Martinez said.

“I think he’s one of our better defenders out there at all three outfield positions. But he can put a jolt in the ball, especially to left field, left-center field. He’s worked on some things. We talked to him about being a little shorter (with his swing). He did that, and his swing looked really good. My plan is to talk to him, tell him don’t change anything, stay right there. And when you’re ready, get off to a good start.”

